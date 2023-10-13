Your account has been succesfully created.
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Salman to turn his Vision 2030 into Vision 2040

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. © Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is to launch Vision 2040 at the end of October at the Future Investment Initiative (FII), keeping the infrastructure mega-projects currently under development the cornerstone of its global ambitions. [...]
Published on 13.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

