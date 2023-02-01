Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES

PR magnate Richard Attias has big plans in Riyadh and beyond

Executive President of Future Investment Initiative (FII) Richard Attias.
Executive President of Future Investment Initiative (FII) Richard Attias. © Fayez Nureldine/AFP
Through his company Richard Attias & Associates, the prolific entrepreneur has been growing his business in Riyadh. On top of taking the Future Investment Initiative to the United States, Attias wants to set up a consultancy for French firms interested in doing business with Saudi Arabia. [...] (409 words)
Issue dated 01/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. © Lafargue Raphael/ABACA via Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 13/09/2022

French minister Bruno Le Maire prepares Gulf tour 

Wanting to be part of the huge projects afoot on the Arabian-Persian Gulf, the French ministry of the economy and finance is working on plans for Bruno Le Maire to visit the region, as much as to capitalise on its close ties with the United Arab Emirates as to further French business interests in Saudi Arabia. [...]

