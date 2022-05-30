Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA FRANCE

Neom's CEO expected in Paris to woo French investors

The head of the $500bn new city of Neom mega-project, Nadhmi Al-Nasr.
The head of the $500bn new city of Neom mega-project, Nadhmi Al-Nasr. © Twitter/@NEOM
Nadhmi Al-Nasr, the CEO of Neom, is set to be in the French capital on 2 June in a bid to attract French investments for Mohammed bin Salman's major project. His trip signals the launch of an effort led by the Global Diwan network to boost cooperation between French businesses and Saudi Arabia. [...] (511 words)
Issue dated 30/05/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
