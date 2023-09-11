EN FR
Saudi Arabia

GCAP, F-35: France hesitates over Rafale sales pitch as ambitious Riyadh reassesses its fighter options

Will they, won't they? In the eyes of many, Berlin's decision to block the sale of Typhoon fighters to Saudi Arabia has opened up an opportunity for France to pitch Dassault's new generation Rafale. The Saudis are not opposed, but they have several other bids under consideration. [...]
Published on 11/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to RAF Coningsby in Linconshire, on 9 December 2022, following the announcement that the UK will work on the development of next-generation fighter aircraft with Italy and Japan. © Joe Giddens/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED KINGDOM 22/08/2023

London speeds up negotiations with Riyadh on Typhoon order and sixth generation fighter programme membership 

High-level negotiations to bring Riyadh into the Global Combat Air Programe for the development of a British-Italian-Japanese next generation fighter aircraft are proceeding at a fast pace. London is keen to conclude quickly, as other suppliers, particularly the US, are hovering in the wings.

