Intelligence Online
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA

Ex-EDF chief Henri Proglio makes steps to reconnect with Saudi's movers and shakers

Former EDF CEO Henri Proglio.
Former EDF CEO Henri Proglio. © Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Former EDF and Veolia chief Henri Proglio is trying to rebuild connections in Saudi Arabia, despite affairs that distanced him from the new power elite around Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. [...]
Published on 26/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

