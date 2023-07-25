French and Saudi space goals could align neatly
In its search for an optical satellite constellation, Saudi Arabia has made changes to its space strategy that could see it form a cooperation programme with French actors in the field.
As the strategic partnership between Paris and Riyadh takes shape, French companies are trying to tap into networks that will help them win contracts in Saudi Arabia. A handful of private and public business clubs and consultancies are jostling to champion French interests in the kingdom.
Jean-Pierre Raffarin, the former prime minister who became the French government's envoy for China, has recently made his mark on the Saudi-French business networks. For many French companies, that has resulted in a reorientation of their focus towards Mohammed bin Salman's large-scale plans.
US lawyers for the semi-public defence conglomerate Saudi Arabian Military Industries are trying to untangle the way in which major contracts with Western groups have been concluded for decades. At the heart of this have long been the deals made by the discreet Newton Trading Co, operated by commercial agent Abdallah Al Shugeir.
Increasingly popular with foreign companies wanting to do business with Saudi Arabia, the local Shamal Group is currently being wooed by Italy's Leonardo, which is hoping the growing influence of the company's owner will boost its chances of securing a Eurofighter deal.
