Intelligence Online
CHINA RUSSIA

Russian customs service's ex-chief fosters Russia-China business links

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov (right) and Andrey Belyaninov, Secretary General of the Eurasian People's Assembly (left), at the opening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) National Centre for Public Diplomacy, Moscow, 30 June 2023.
Andrey Belyaninov, the former head of Russia's customs service, is now promoting business partnerships between his country and China, in line with the Asian-focused Eurasian People's Assembly.
Published on 28/07/2023

