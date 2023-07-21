Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CHINA RUSSIA

Anatoly Tkachuk, building Beijing's bridges into the Russian Arctic

FSB officer turned titanium magnate Anatoly Tkachuk has become the preferred point of entry for Chinese state-owned companies seeking to exploit rare minerals in the Russian Arctic. At the same time, he offers new opportunities for his own associates in Russia. [...]
Published on 21/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

