Intelligence Online
FRANCE RUSSIA

Kherson clan a driving force behind Danone Russia takeover

Minister of Agriculture and Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya, Yakoub Zakriev was appointed CEO of Danone Russia on July 16, 2023. © Head of the Chechen Republic/Reuters
The takeover of the Russian subsidiary of French food giant Danone at the height of the Russia-Ukraine cereal export battle has strengthened the network of Chechen minister Yakub Zakriev, active in both Russia and Ukraine. [...]
Published on 25/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
Russian president Vladimir Putin toasts soldiers holding the title Heroes of Russian after presenting them with a Gold Star medal on 8 December 2022 in Moscow. © Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press
Spotlight
RUSSIA 19/12/2022

Russian elites torn ten months into war in Ukraine 

Intelligence Online takes the temperature in Moscow as its elites try to make sense of the war, sanctions and the new opportunities they have generated. Political decision-makers, diplomats and security professionals are searching for a new geopolitical identity and points of reference.
A Russian soldier near Dnipro river in Kherson, Ukraine, photographed during a press trip organised by the Russian army on May 20, 2022. © Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
RUSSIA UKRAINE 30/05/2022

Kherson to serve as Moscow's laboratory for integration of occupied territories 

Military successes, an administrative takeover and information warfare are the tools Russia intends to use to establish its control over the territories it has occupied in Ukraine. It will make use of these same tools when it comes to negotiate guarantees for its own future security in Europe.

