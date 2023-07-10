Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Patrushev Jr exposes network of companies in Danone takeover attempts

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev. © Kremlin Pool/Alamy banque d'images
Through a web of companies financed by the agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank, Russia's Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, son of head Kremlin silovik Nikolai Patrushev, is keeping control of acquisitions of foreign entities' Russian activities. [...]
