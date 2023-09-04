EN FR
Intelligence Online
France Russia

Danone, Auchan, Lactalis... Agriculture Minister Patrushev tries to speed up nationalisations

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev. © Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters
The ministry's bid to nationalise the assets of foreign groups, which has increased since the government took control of Danone, includes subsidiaries of the French groups Lactalis and Auchan, both of which have a long-standing presence in Russia. [...]
Published on 04/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

