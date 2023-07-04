Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA

Air Liquide grapples with internal dissent as it tries to pull out of Russia

Air Liquide, still waiting for the official authorisation to withdraw from Russia, is facing internal discord between its compliance department and the management of its subsidiary Air Liquide Russia. [...] (397 words)
Published on 04/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

