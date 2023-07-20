Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi conglomerate Nesma reaches out to French industry

Meetings between Saudi and French business leaders have intensified since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Paris in June. The Saudi conglomerate Nesma is hoping the bilateral momentum will lead to new deals with French partners. [...]
Published on 20/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

Further reading

