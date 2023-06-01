Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA

Former PM Raffarin helps Saudi-French Business Council aiming for involvement in MbS's projects

Jean-Pierre Raffarin, the former prime minister who became the French government's envoy for China, has recently made his mark on the Saudi-French business networks. For many French companies, that has resulted in a reorientation of their focus towards Mohammed bin Salman's large-scale plans. [...] (516 words)
Published on 01/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

