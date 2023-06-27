French and Saudi space goals could align neatly
In its search for an optical satellite constellation, Saudi Arabia has made changes to its space strategy that could see it form a cooperation programme with French actors in the field.
As the strategic partnership between Paris and Riyadh takes shape, French companies are trying to tap into networks that will help them win contracts in Saudi Arabia. A handful of private and public business clubs and consultancies are jostling to champion French interests in the kingdom.
Acquiring former procurement office Sofema would significantly increase corporate intelligence group ADIT's stake in foreign armies training specialist DCI. But to take control of the latter, ADIT, majority owned by the Sagard fund, must convince the French state to give up some of its shares.