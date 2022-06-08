Your account has been succesfully created.
UZBEKISTAN UNITED KINGDOM

Alisher Usmanov's London adviser sets up his own consultancy business

Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. © Yuri Kochetkov/EPA/MaxPPP
Western sanctions and their consequences have forced the Russian oligarch of Uzbek origin Alisher Usmanov to cease working with most of his London consultants. Yet one of them, Alexei Seleznev, is still taking care of his affairs locally. [...] (374 words)
Issue dated 08/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
