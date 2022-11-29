Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE TURKMENISTAN

Led by Vinci, Bouygues and Thales, French industrial groups prepare to return to Ashgabat in force

Guided by Vinci, Bouygues and Thales, French industrial groups are set to start prospecting for new business in Turkmenistan. Business diplomacy firm CIFAL is preparing to take a new delegation of industry leaders to Ashgabat. [...] (368 words)
Issue dated 29/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

