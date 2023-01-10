Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE TURKMENISTAN

Turkmenistan government speeds up industry prospection in France

After having closed borders for two years, Turkmenistan is getting back to business with France with the help of French advisers and politicians with connections to the country. [...] (250 words)
Issue dated 10/01/2023

International Dealmaking

