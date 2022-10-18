Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES TURKMENISTAN

Lobbyist Eric Stewart reopens the door to Ashgabat for US industry

Profiting from Turkmenistan's new openness to foreign business agents, the US Business Councils' champion Eric Stewart is working to increase American industrialists' influence around the Caspian Sea. [...] (484 words)
Issue dated 18/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Lobbyist Eric Stewart reopens the door to Ashgabat for US industry 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!