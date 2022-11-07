Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UKRAINE

Kyiv tries to stop Moscow benefiting from indirect IT support from the GAFAM

Although there are wide-ranging restrictions on the sale of military equipment and IT systems to Russia, some software and services are not covered by the sanctions. A group of experts is looking to remedy the situation. [...] (660 words)
Issue dated 07/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
A satellite image shows a battalion-sized unit in a convoy near Filativka training area, Crimea February 15, 2022. © Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
Spotlight
UNITED STATES FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE 03/03/2022

Geospatial intelligence providers caught in the middle of Russia-Ukraine war 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Kyiv tries to stop Moscow benefiting from indirect IT support from the GAFAM 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!