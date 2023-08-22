EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM

Kyiv's PR strategists shift to litigation tactics against Moscow

Within Ukraine's myriad of public relations professionals, the communicators in the civil society coalition B4Ukraine are relying on international backers to spur firms to pull out of the Russian market. [...]
Published on 22/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Kyiv's PR strategists shift to litigation tactics against Moscow 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!