MP Serhiy Taruta supports Jason McCue's pro-Ukraine lawfare ambitions
Ukrainian MP Serhiy Taruta has helped to open doors for British lawyer Jason McCue in Kyiv, where McCue is campaigning to be Ukraine's unofficial lawfare champion against Russia.
From local to international courts and from war crimes to sanctions, lawyers are getting in on the 'lawfare' related to the war in Ukraine. The firm McCue Jury & Partners is coordinating a series of civil complaints and class actions by Ukrainian refugees.
#StandWithUkraine, a French association headed by two PR professionals with close connections to Kyiv, is heavily involved in the communications and legal side of the war in Ukraine. It has been carrying out a series of public relations operations in Europe.
London intelligence firm Highgate is counting on its strong Ukrainian links to back lawyers from McCue Jury and Partners, who are representing a group of Kyiv citizens taking Russian paramilitary group Wagner before the High Court in London for allegations of terrorism.