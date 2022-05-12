Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA TURKMENISTAN

Tatar president opens southern door to Russian oil and gas

Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Roustam Minnikhanov.
Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Roustam Minnikhanov. © Reuters
The influential president of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov has been able to use his political contacts and connections in the energy sector from his time as chairman of the oil company Tatneft to open new export routes for Russian products. [...] (383 words)
Issue dated 12/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Tatar president opens southern door to Russian oil and gas 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!