INDONESIA KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakh construction magnate Serik Karymsakov eyes Indonesian contracts

Indonesia's future capital Nusantara hopes to broaden its partnership with Astana, with whom it recently announced a twin-city partnership. Kazakh magnate Serik Karymsakov intends to convince other companies in Kazakhstan to invest in the Borneo island project. [...]
Published on 18/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

