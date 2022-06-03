Tokyo and Seoul enlist Taiwan's Jason Ho in microchip wars against China
Keen not to be excluded from the big chip game, Japan has posted a mysterious lobbyist to California. [...]
After pressure from the FBI, the 'China Initiative' has undergone an official name change. Washington is now keen to take a harder line and involve its Indo-Pacific allies in a drive to both rid itself of spies and protect itself from the Chinese Communist Party. [...]
In the midst of the global battle for semiconductor supplies, ASML is lobbying the US to ease export restrictions to China. But for Washington, this is out of the question, as the New Zealand group is the main supplier of machine tools to Taiwan, the chip-making king. [...]
Washington's latest additions to its entity list include the ship communications supplier Telixin Electronics Technology. Its chairman, Zhu Guosheng, has significant ties to the People's Liberation Army's Third General Staff Department, which handles signals intelligence and cyber warfare. [...]