Intelligence Online
CHINA
CHINA

China Foreign Affairs University canteen provides fine fare for security chiefs and diplomats

The China Foreign Affairs University.
The China Foreign Affairs University. © China Foreign Affairs University
Throughout the world, spies have their meeting places, suited to discreet conversations and impromptu meetings. This week, Intelligence Online explores the canteen at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing. In this spartan but refined setting at the heart of the prestigious university campus, senior Chinese and foreign officials meet to strengthen ties and discuss China's plans for the New Silk Road. [...] (526 words)
Issue dated 17/06/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Government Intelligence

