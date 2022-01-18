Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE GREECE

Tassos Rozolis bigs up foreign defence industry in Greece

Gican vice president Louis Le Pivain with Anastasios Rozolis, president of Sekpy, at the signing of a partnership agreement in Athens on 13 February 2020.
Gican vice president Louis Le Pivain with Anastasios Rozolis, president of Sekpy, at the signing of a partnership agreement in Athens on 13 February 2020. © GICAN @Gican_InduNav
The head of the Greek arms manufacturers' association (SEKPY), Tassos Rozolis, is pushing the government for greater involvement of foreign groups in Athens' defence programmes, especially if they involve his own group Akmon. [...] (614 words)
Issue dated 18/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Tassos Rozolis bigs up foreign defence industry in Greece 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!