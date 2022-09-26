Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL

Former Psy-Group CEO Burstien returns to cyber influencing with Percepto

Former Israeli military intelligence colonel Royi Burstien, who was for a long time CEO of Israeli influencing company Psy-Group, which was closed after it came under investigation for its activities during Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, is today running cyber influencing company Percepto International. [...] (181 words)
Issue dated 26/09/2022

Surveillance & Interception

