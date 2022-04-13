Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON

Bahaa Hariri establishes multiple support platforms ahead of Lebanon's general elections

Lebanese legislative candidate Bahaa Hariri.
Lebanese legislative candidate Bahaa Hariri. © @bahaa_hariri_/Twitter
Now officially engaged in Lebanon's electoral race with his movement Sawa li Lubnan, Bahaa Hariri is hoping to reap the rewards of months of negotiations on 15 May, thanks to various support and lobbying platforms in Beirut and Washington. [...] (362 words)
Issue dated 13/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
UNITED STATES LEBANON 08/12/2021

How CT Group is helping Bahaa Hariri's anti-Hezbollah drive in Washington 

Businessman Bahaa Hariri's political aspirations are now barely hidden via his Sawa li Lubnan movement as he focuses his approach on fighting Hezbollah. He has also paired his Lebanese campaign with a US offensive, where his relay CT Group is pacing through the corridors of power on Washington to push hard for new sanctions against the Shiite group. [...]
Head of Sawa li Lubnan party, Bahaa Hariri.
Head of Sawa li Lubnan party, Bahaa Hariri. © Bahaa Hariri Official/Facebook

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Bahaa Hariri establishes multiple support platforms ahead of Lebanon's general elections 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!