Sistema heiress providing cyber solutions to the FBI

Tatiana Evtushenkova, the eldest daughter of the Sistema holding company patriarch Vladimir Evtushenkov.
Her breakaway from the Sistema family empire has led Russian investor Tatiana Evtushenkova to rub shoulders with a clique of US intelligence experts in London and a stake in FBI service provider Zerofox. [...] (548 words)
Issue dated 03/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Further reading
RUSSIA 12/01/2022

Alexander Vedyakhin, Sberbank's lead on artificial intelligence 

Sberbank, which aims to become an Amazon-style multi-service online platform in Russia, is building up a network of machine and deep learning consultants and researchers, some of whom are close to the intelligence services. The group also has connections in Paris and California to help develop its capacities. [...]
Alexander Vedyakhin, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sberbank.
