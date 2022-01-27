Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Yevtushenkov Jr has grand plans in AI for Sistema

Oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov's heir Felix has decided to follow in his father's footsteps by working for the family empire and is betting on AI to develop the Russian conglomerate. [...] (452 words)
Issue dated 27/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Yevtushenkov Jr has grand plans in AI for Sistema 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!