Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES FRANCE

France and US hold talks against backdrop of tightened cyber regulation

Cyber experts from Paris and Washington spoke on 13 and 14 January in an effort to soothe growing tensions between both countries over a number of key cyber intelligence issues. [...] (445 words)
Issue dated 04/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  France and US hold talks against backdrop of tightened cyber regulation 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!