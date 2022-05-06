Australia becomes last Five Eyes member to join support effort for Ukraine
The Ukrainian government and its diplomats in Australia have recently been courting the Australian government, which is providing substantial military aid. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022
Ever ready to provide Kyiv with increasingly visible military support, the US has also been sending academic and paramilitary experts to help the country get though its current tumultuous geopolitical crisis with Russia. These advisers can be found in the army's upper echelons as well as in the mysterious world of strategic communications. [...]
The national intelligence agency boss, an early supporter of his friend Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential bid and the former head of Studio Kvartal 95, has the delicate task of reforming the SBU, a painful process requested by Ukraine's ally, the US. [...]
When Kyiv used its Bayraktar drones against pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, Ankara raised a contrary eye, but the increasingly strong Turco-Ukrainian military partnership appears to have come out unscathed. [...]
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022