US Congress returns to heated debate over surveillance laws

As US lawmakers return to work this week in a climate more polarised than ever, they will reopen the debate over the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that could see the Biden administration restrict the FBI's powers as it negotiates for the renewal of Section 702. [...]
Published on 12/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines and CIA Director William J. Burns at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats, in Washington, on 8 March 2023. © Rod Lamkey/CNP/MaxPPP
UNITED STATES 13/03/2023

Intelligence community wants greater powers to spy on foreigners outside US 

To convince lawmakers of the need to extend its ability to target foreigners' communications, the US intelligence community at a Senate hearing last week evoked the re-emergence of a struggle for dominance between the world's main powers.

