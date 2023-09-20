EN FR
United States

The conservative push against the surveillance law

The Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability, a nonpartisan group that tilts heavily to the right, is at the forefront of the conservative campaign to reform -- or kill -- Section 702 of FISA, which allows the government to collect communications between US citizens and targeted foreigners. [...]
Published on 20/09/2023

Government Intelligence

