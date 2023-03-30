Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

Biden administration's call to renew major intelligence law triggers congressional and lobbying battle

Intelligence and law enforcement heavyweights support the bid to extend Section 702, which opened the door to domestic surveillance without a warrant. GOP, Democrats, lobbyists and even intelligence employees appear divided on the matter. If not passed by the year's end, Section 702 will expire. [...] (881 words)
Issue dated 30/03/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

Government Intelligence

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines and CIA Director William J. Burns at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats, in Washington, on 8 March 2023. © Rod Lamkey/CNP/MaxPPP
UNITED STATES 13/03/2023

Intelligence community wants greater powers to spy on foreigners outside US 

To convince lawmakers of the need to extend its ability to target foreigners' communications, the US intelligence community at a Senate hearing last week evoked the re-emergence of a struggle for dominance between the world's main powers.

