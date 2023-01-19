Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UNITED STATES

USCYBERCOM takes step towards acquisition autonomy

The US Cyber Command is accelerating its path towards increased acquisition and procurement powers with the launch of its first Program Executive Office. This marks its first real step towards a possible separation from the NSA. [...] (333 words)
Issue dated 19/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  USCYBERCOM takes step towards acquisition autonomy 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!