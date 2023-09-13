US intel still struggling over its China strategy
As Washington's major focus, China is mobilising ever more of the US intelligence community's resources, leading to significant shifts within it.
Given the role technological advances play in its rivalry with China, Washington is urging US agencies to improve their financial intelligence and emerging technologies analytical capacities. In doing so, they should also be able to assist other government departments.
Controversy over the mishandling of classified documents by the US leadership has put the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in a tight spot, where it is torn between fighting leaks on the one hand and respecting its responsibility to keep out of politics on the other.