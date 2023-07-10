Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
EUROPE UNITED STATES

NATO's operational plans on Vilnius summit agenda

Along with the highly political subjects to be addressed at the Vilnius summit starting tomorrow, behind the scenes, NATO will also be poring over new drafts of its regional crisis plans whose general outline has already been agreed by the alliance's military wing. [...]
Published on 10/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  NATO's operational plans on Vilnius summit agenda 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!