French senate elections to shake up NATO Parliamentary Assembly presidency
September's elections for members of the upper house of France's parliament will have a knock-on effect at the top of the Atlantic Alliance's forum for MPs.
Along with the highly political subjects to be addressed at the Vilnius summit starting tomorrow, behind the scenes, NATO will also be poring over new drafts of its regional crisis plans whose general outline has already been agreed by the alliance's military wing.
Given current volatility on its eastern front, the North Atlantic alliance plans to turn its Sicily-based ground surveillance force into a veritable intelligence hub. US general Andrew Clark has been put in charge of this quick-march transformation.
Since joining the alliance in April, the Finnish army has embarked on a complete rethink of its technical intelligence technologies strategy. This shift comes as the SIGINT market undergoes significant changes, with Swedish manufacturers being overtaken by their US and Israeli rivals.
