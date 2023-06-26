Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

DPR to mount united front in the French Senate in support of CNCTR

While intelligence controls were left out of debates on the military planning law at France's Assemblée Nationale, senators are now putting the issue firmly back on the agenda. [...] (442 words)
Published on 26/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  DPR to mount united front in the French Senate in support of CNCTR 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!