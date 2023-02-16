Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Russian intelligence community anxious about open source leaks

Alert to the risks of strategic intelligence leaks, the Russian government has changed the status of intelligence services so that they and their suppliers are not mentioned on public service portals. [...] (325 words)
Issue dated 16/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Russian intelligence community anxious about open source leaks 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!