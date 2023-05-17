Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA UNITED STATES

Cham Bank picks lawyer Gassan Baloul for legal fight against OFAC

The lawyer, who is an expert in the Middle East, has clients ranging from Lebanese banks IBL and Jamal Trust Bank to the Republic of Iraq. He is now defending Syria's Cham Bank which is suing the US Treasury for having placed it under sanctions. [...] (488 words)
Published on 17/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

