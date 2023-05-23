Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SYRIA

Bouthaina Shaaban, Assad's discreet regional relations-builder

While the delicate task of working towards Syria's reconciliation with its neighbours in the Middle East is in the hands of his intelligence chiefs, Bashar al-Assad has also sought help from prominent figures of his father's old guard. One such adviser is Bouthaina Shaaban, who is close to his wife Asma al-Assad. [...] (350 words)
Published on 23/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Bouthaina Shaaban, Assad's discreet regional relations-builder 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!