UNITED STATES

Episode 1: FBI vet and FTI exec Ferrante, the socialite whose parties attract the cream of Washington's security circles

Anthony Ferrante, former FBI executive, now global head of the cybersecurity division at FTI Consulting. © FTI Consulting
Anthony Ferrante's lavish soirées have helped recruit clients, expand his political network, and deepen intimate ties with national security and White House officials. Foreign military and intelligence officers often attend too, most recently a Ukrainian delegation. [...] (873 words)
Published on 14/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

