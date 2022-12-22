Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE RUSSIA

Paris uncomfortable with private diplomacy initiatives with Russia

Pierre Vimont in Cairo, Egypt on 27 november 2016.
Pierre Vimont in Cairo, Egypt on 27 november 2016. © Mohamed El Raai/Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Conflict mediation companies and organisations are poised and ready to work for the parties in the war in Ukraine. But despite a certain amount of talk about Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, the French government seems hesitant about supporting such initiatives. [...] (397 words)
Issue dated 22/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Paris uncomfortable with private diplomacy initiatives with Russia 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!