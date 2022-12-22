Private diplomats position themselves for mediation roles in Russia-Ukraine war
Private mediation specialists are poised and waiting for Russia and Ukraine to give in to battle fatigue and come to the negotiating table. [...]
Read this article here:
The Russian presidential administration is split into factions with conflicting views of the future of the country's leadership, some, like Sergey Kirienko, readying themselves to take the reins if needed, and others, like Anton Vaino, wishing to maintain the status quo. [...]
Russian oligarchs and politicians hit by Western sanctions are seizing the new opportunities that have begun to surface from the reshaping of the balance of power within the country's intelligentsia, and there is one clan rising above the rest. [...]
As Emmanuel Macron was travelling to Moscow, the first steps were taken towards a military memorial project that would be a monument to the dead of the Battle of Borodino in Russia. Moscow views this as a highly symbolic opportunity to strengthen its ties with Paris. [...]
Ukrainian MP Rabinovich, a staunch defender of the pro-Russia faction within Kyiv's Rada, met with longtime Putin aide Dmitry Kozak last week. Both men have close ties to Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]