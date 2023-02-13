A new faction forms around Xi Jingping: the Tsinghua clique
The group of senior officials gradually emerging as the new clique around Xi Jingping have one thing in common, they all attended the president's alma mater, Tsinghua, in Beijing. [...]
Read this article here:
Following its second plenary session last week, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is now set to report back to Xi Jinping to explain the strategies it has chosen to deal with the campaign's priority targets - finance and property. [...]
In his third term, China's president wants to consolidate his hold over his country's military apparatus. To regain control over the politics of the People's Liberation Army, Xi has chosen to drastically rein in political commissars, who have now been relegated to merely executing the party's will. [...]
After winning backing in October for his plans to govern China until 2037, Xi Jinping has begun preparing a new generation of leaders to take up key positions in the Chinese Communist Party. This is a way of assuring himself of their loyalty. [...]