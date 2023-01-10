Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA

Xi Jinping's wife, Peng Liyuan, forms new group for future CCP leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 November 2022.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 November 2022. © Athit Perawongmetha/Pool/Reuters
Xi Jinping's wife looks to be building a new group of ambitious young leaders around her. The group will face challenges, however, from other factions, which Xi wants to see competing with each other. [...] (571 words)
Issue dated 10/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Xi Jinping's wife, Peng Liyuan, forms new group for future CCP leaders 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!