Spotlight
FRANCE IRAQ

Barzani to meet Macron and Borne in Paris

Masrour Barzani, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) prime minister.
Masrour Barzani, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) prime minister. © Justin Ng/Avalon/Photoshot/MaxPPP
There are pressing issues that the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan will want to discuss with the French president during his trip to Paris on 16 February, from internal tensions within the KRG to lingering quarrels with Baghdad. Just last month, France and Iraqi signed a strategic partnership with no mention of his region. [...] (475 words)
Issue dated 13/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

