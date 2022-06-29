FSB still at forefront of intelligence gathering in Ukraine
Rumours abound about the leadership of the Russian security services deployed in Ukraine to back the military offensive and feed Moscow with intelligence from the field. [...]
The increased human resource needs of the intelligence services has lead them to expand their pool of candidates to include those from the army and universities. These drives are being supported by the adoption of new legislative measures by the Duma. [...]
Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]
