Intelligence Online
Spotlight
FRANCE UKRAINE

French intelligence service kiboshes naturalisation of Ukrainian potential asset

Despite Paris's support for Kyiv, France's domestic intelligence service remains concerned about counter-espionage. France's refusal to grant citizenship to a Ukrainian professor, based on a note from the DGSI, shines a spotlight on the service's interests in Ukraine's State representations in the French capital. [...] (650 words)
Issue dated 16/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

